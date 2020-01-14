Equinix to offer Bare Metal as a Service with Packet acquisition

Equinix completed its previously-announced, $335 million acquisition of Packet, a leading bare metal automation platform.



Equinix intends to operate the existing Packet business as "Packet, an Equinix company," while developing new solutions for enterprise customers that combine Packet's leading bare metal automation technology with the rich ecosystems, global reach and interconnection fabric of Platform Equinix. Zachary Smith, former CEO of Packet, will serve as managing director of the bare metal business.



Equinix said Bare Metal as a Service allows companies to rapidly deploy physical infrastructure at the edge.









