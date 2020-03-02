Equinix opens 4th data center in Melbourne

Equinix has inaugurated its fourth International Business Exchange data center in Melbourne, Australia.



The new ME2 facility is located in Melbourne's Fishermans Bend region, Australia's largest urban renewal project, which is forecast to be home to approximately 80,000 residents and provide employment for up to 80,000 people by 2050. ME2 includes more than 29,300 square feet (2,730 square meters) of colocation space. Once fully built out, the facility will include more than 88,000 square feet (8,190 square meters) of colocation space. Equinix invested US$77.5 million (approximately A$116 million) facility.



Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric at ME2 provides access to the largest collection of on-ramps to cloud service providers in Australia including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, SAP Cloud, Oracle, SoftLayer as well as many local providers, plus access to major network service providers including Telstra, Optus and Vocus.