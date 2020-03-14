DISH lends 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile US for 60 days

DISH is providing its entire portfolio of 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile at no cost for 60 days during the COVID-19 national emergency



"DISH is proud to support Americans' personal and professional connectivity needs during this challenging time," said Jeff Blum, DISH SVP of public policy and government affairs. "As we take this step, we'd like to thank the FCC for their leadership on the technological needs arising as a result of the virus, including the increased need for broadband access to help consumers respond to the impact of COVID-19 on daily life."



Earlier this year, DISH announce plans to release a Request for Information and Request for Proposal (RFI/RFP) for Telecom Transport Services in support of its plans to deploy a virtualized 5G Stand-Alone network across the United States. DISH has committed to building a standalone 5G broadband network available to at least 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 2023.

The Telecom Transport Services RFI/RFP, the fifth in a series of RFPs for different elements of the national network, will include requests for telecom transport service companies to facilitate lit and dark fiber connectivity to cell towers, buildings and data centers.





As part of the T-Mobile US + Sprint deal, Sprint’s prepaid businesses and Sprint’s 800 MHz spectrum assets be divested to DISH. Sprint and T-Mobile must also provide DISH wireless customers access to the New T-Mobile network for seven years and offer standard transition services arrangements to DISH during a transition period of up to three years. DISH will also have an option to take on leases for certain cell sites and retail locations that are decommissioned by the New T-Mobile, subject to any assignment restrictions.



