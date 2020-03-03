DE-CIX joins CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange

DE-CIX has joined CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange.



The CoreSite SDN-based Open Cloud Exchange provides a single port into a layer 2 Ethernet switching platform, enabling customers to now reach DE-CIX New York to access over 220 networks through a single interconnection. CoreSite customers in Boston and Northern Virginia can now provision connections to DE-CIX to reach networks not available in each local market.



“We’re excited to offer access to DE-CIX New York through CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange,” said Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Through a connection to DE-CIX New York, CoreSite customers gain more than just access to hundreds of domestic and international networks. A connection also enables the ability to use DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote service, which extends low latency connectivity and reach to DE-CIX Frankfurt and other exchanges with access to over 1,200 networks throughout the world seamlessly, effectively and more cost-efficiently.”