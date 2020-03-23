CyrusOne announces net positive water data center

CyrusOne announced that its flagship facility in Chandler, Arizona is the first data center to be net positive in its water usage.



The CyrusOne Chandler data center incorporates proprietary technology that reduces water usage onsite and will dramatically reduce company-wide water usage by millions of gallons per year.



Through a partnership with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation’s Change the Course program, the Chandler campus promises restoration to nearby watersheds.



“We know that the data centers we build today will serve our customers for decades, therefore, it is important that we continue to innovate and invest in design features to set the course for a sustainable future,” said Kyle Myers, Director of Environmental Health, Safety and Sustainability at CyrusOne. "As far as we can tell, this is the first net water positive data center in the world, and we hope it will set a precedent for water sustainability standards and the future of data centers.”



“Addressing water scarcity will require us to not only reduce consumptive water use but also restore water to nature,” said Val Fishman, Chief Development Officer at BEF. “We’re excited to have CyrusOne on board as a leader and partner helping to keep water in Arizona rivers during times of water stress. Through Change the Course, CyrusOne is supporting innovative projects that help farmers switch to more efficient irrigation methods and restore water flows to the region.”