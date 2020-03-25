COSMOTE Greece picks Ericsson for 5G

COSMOTE, Greece’s largest mobile communications service provider and part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, selected Ericsson as its sole 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor under a major network modernization deal.



COSMOTE is targeting 2021 for the commercial launch of 5G services. That will follow the expected auction of 5G spectrum by Greece’s National Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Michael Tsamaz, OTE Group Chairman and CEO, says: “5G is the future of telecommunications and a necessary precondition for the Gigabit Society. It is the underlying technology which will be used by all the innovative applications that will change our lives in the near future. OTE Group creates the state-of-the-art infrastructure that our country and society need in the new digital era. We invest heavily to enable our customers to enjoy the innovative services and products brought by 5G. With technology and innovation, we create a better world for all."



Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “5G is a platform that will change lives, business and society in Greece for the better. It will create opportunities for COSMOTE in industry and digital partnerships that will allow Greece to compete in technology innovation. We’re leading the way in 5G in Europe and the world and we will work closely with COSMOTE to ensure that they, and their customers, benefit from this network modernization.”



Ericsson currently has 86 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, of which 39 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 27 live 5G networks on four continents.