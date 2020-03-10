CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange offers connections to Google Cloud

CoreSite Realty is adding on-demand direct connectivity to the Google Cloud Platform on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.



CoreSite continues to provide high-speed fiber connectivity to Google Dedicated Interconnect for the most demanding data needs and is now offering Partner Interconnect to Google within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.



“By simplifying and automating the provisioning process, offering flexible bandwidth options, and enabling additional points of access to the Google Cloud Platform on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange, it enriches the value of CoreSite’s interconnection platforms to enterprises and service providers designing and implementing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions,” said Maile Kaiser, CoreSite’s SVP of Sales. “This is another important innovation of our interconnection capabilities and further enhances our value to enterprises advancing their digital business.”