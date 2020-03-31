Comcast sees a 32% spike in peak traffic loads

Compared with March 1, Comcast is experiencing up to 32% increase in peak traffic loads. Some areas are experiencing a 60% spike in peak traffic.





Weekday usage is up, driven primarily by VoIP, Video Conferencing, and VPN.

VoIP and Video Conferencing is up 212%

VPN traffic is up 40%

Gaming downloads are up 50% generally and 80% during new releases

There is a 38% increase in streaming and web video consumption

Linear video consumption increased 4 hours to 64 hours per week

Video OnDemand hitting record highs, up 25% YOY

There has been a nearly 50% increase in Voice Remote requests for “Free Movies”

We have seen Voice Remote queries top 50 million some days

On Xfinity Mobile, there has been a 10% decline in LTE Data usage and a 24% increase in mobile data usage over WiFi

Comcast, which operates the largest residential internet network in the U.S., said the unprecedented shift in network usage remains within the capability of its infrastructure.“Primetime” on the Comcast network (the busiest time of day) looks dramatically different today as the nation settles into new patterns. Downstream peak appears to be moving from 9 PM to between 7 PM – 8 PM, while upstream peak is moving from 9 PM to between 8 AM and 6 PM in most cities.Significantly, Comcast said network traffic is beginning to plateau in early COVID-19 markets, such as Seattle and San Francisco.Some additional notes from Comcast's COVID-19 update: