Comcast confident it can handle usage spikes during emergency

Comcast is opening its nationwide network of Wi-Fi hotspots to the public at no charge to help during the COVID-19 crisis.



In addition, Comcast is pausing data caps for its residential broadband customers. The move is expected to help people working from home and students studying online. All customers will have unlimited data for no additional charge for 60 days.



Comcast said remains confident that its network will be able to handle spikes and shifts in usage patterns during this national emergency.



Furthermore, Comcast promised not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they inform the company that they can’t pay their bills during this period.



