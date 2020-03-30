Comcast Business wins $9.3m Ethernet Gateway contract from DISA

The United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) awarded a 10-year, $9.3 million to Comcast Business to establish Commercial Ethernet Gateways to provide Ethernet connections to its Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) in the Northeastern United States.



Under the contract, Comcast Business will deliver its Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) service, which helps improve application performance across a network with a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations. EVPL offers the potential for performance improvements and managed cost as compared to legacy Wide Area Network (WAN) technologies such as T1 lines, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Frame Relay, Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM), and private lines.



“This award lets us do our part to support the nation. Transforming DISA’s network to an Ethernet-based solution will deliver a performance-based network to DISA and its mission partners,” said Ken Folderauer, Vice President, Federal Government Sales, Comcast Business. “The US Government is one of the largest IT buyers in the world. Only the very best earn their trust and Comcast Business is honored to be on that short list. We look forward to continuing to build out this incredible partnership with DISA.”