Cisco donates cash and products to support COVID-19 responders

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announced plans to donate $8 million in cash and $210 million in product to the global coronavirus response, including to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, supporting the World Health Organization. In addition, the Cisco Foundation has launched a campaign allocating up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to non-profits assisting in the response.



