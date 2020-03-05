Ciena posts Q1 sales of $833M, up 7% yoy

Ciena reported revenue of $832.9 million for the first quarter of its fiscal 2020, as compared to $778.5 million for the fiscal first quarter 2019. Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2020 was $62.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $33.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2019.



"We began fiscal 2020 with another quarter of outstanding financial performance, including 7% year-over-year revenue growth and robust operating results," said Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena. "We are well-positioned to continue gaining share by leveraging our financial strength, global scale, diversification and increasing technology leadership."



Some highlights:

Two 10%-plus customers represented a total of 24% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $957.4 million

By geography, the Americas represented 69% of sales, while EMEA was 15%, and APAC was 15%

Headcount totaled 6,588



