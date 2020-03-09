Ciena and Arista conduct 400GE interoperability test

Ciena and Arista recently completed an interoperability test of their respective 400GE transport solution and high density native 400GE router.



The interoperability test leveraged Ciena’s Waveserver 5, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Arista’s 7280DR3 to show how high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic can be maximized across any distance, supporting fiber capacities up to 38.4Tbps. The testing included successful transport of two 400GbE client signals from Arista’s 7280DR3 across a single WL5e 800G wavelength on Ciena’s Waveserver 5, demonstrating the most capacity achieved in the industry over a single set of electro-optics.



Ciena’s Waveserver 5 supports up to 12.8Tbps in a compact 2RU footprint and enables providers to maximize transport of high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic across any distance using minimal hardware. Arista’s 7280DR3-24 router supports 9.6Tbps of throughput with 24x400GE ports in an ultra-compact 1RU footprint.