China Unicom lost 1.1 million mobile users in January

China Unicom reported 317,289,000 mobile subscribers as of the end of January 2020, down by 1,186,000 since the end of December.

Fixed broadband customers were 84,096,000, up by 618,000 in January.

Figures for February have not yet been posted.

