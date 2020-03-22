China Unicom deploys 5G LampSite indoor small cell with Huawei

China Unicom Beijing has deployed Huawei's 5G LampSite 300 MHz digital indoor system at the Beijing Long Distance Call Building. The system supports network sharing between China Unicom Beijing and China Telecom Beijing and provides a downlink perceived rate of up to 3.4 Gbps over a single headend in multi-user scenarios.



The companies said the installation marks an excellent start for the "5G Capital" innovation project between China Unicom Beijing and Huawei and also the first joint accomplishment of the 2020 "5G City" series city projects. It represents a new, significant breakthrough for China Unicom Beijing following its successful launch of the "5G NEXT" initiative in 2018.



The 5G LampSite module allows for an ultra-bandwidth of 300 MHz between the 3.3 and 3.6 GHz spectrum of the C-band and 4T4R multi-antenna technology.



