China Telecom tests 400G OTN cluster with ZTE

The Shenzhen Branch of China Telecom is testing a 400G OTN cluster system from ZTE.



The 400G OTN cluster solution has been deployed at multiple super-core nodes in the China Telecom network. Each site supports 128 service slots and 64T cross-connect capacity.



ZTE said its solution satisfies the non-blocking scheduling requirements of a large number of small-granularity services brought by the phase out of SDH equipment.



In addition, the project is also deployed with a 32-degree ROADM optical-layer architecture, in a bid to further improve transport efficiency. The architecture allows MAN flatness and full-Mesh multi-directional connections, and supports one-hop transmission, thus decreasing OTN service transport latency, improving user experience and alleviating bandwidth pressure on MAN core nodes.



https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20200319e1.html



