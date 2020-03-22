China Telecom posts a loss of 5.6 million mobile users in Feb

China Telecom reported 330,400,000 million mobile subscribers as of February 2020, down by 5.6 million in February. In January, the company added 430,000 mobile users.



In fixed broadband, China Telecom reported 151,880,000 million customers as of the end of February, down by 1.25 million in the first two months of the year



