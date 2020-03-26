CableLabs releases DOCSIS 4.0 spec for 10G downlinks

CableLabs released the DOCSIS 4.0 specification, which incorporates both full-duplex and extended spectrum capabilities enabling a downstream speed of up to 10 Gbps (doubling the maximum download speed available with DOCSIS 3.1 technology) and an upstream speed of up to 6 Gbps - quadrupling what DOCSIS 3.1



Work on DOCSIS 4.0 has been underway since August 2016.



In a blog post, Doug Jones, Principal Architect, says the DOCSIS 4.0 specification reflects the four pillars of the 10G platform initiative: speed, lower latency, increased security, and higher reliability.



https://www.cablelabs.com/on-the-path-to-10g-cablelabs-publishes-docsis-4-0-specification



