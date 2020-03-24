BT looks to sell operations in France to Computacenter

BT has entered exclusive negotiations to sell its domestic operations in France to Computacenter.



BT’s domestic operations in France include management and maintenance of IT and network infrastructure, as well as networking and related professional services. During the fiscal year ending in March 2019 they generated total revenue of c.£104m (c.€118m). The acquisition would enable Computacenter to strengthen its position in the French networking market and increase the number of its major domestic customers in France.



The transaction is subject to consultations with works councils over a minimum period of two months. Financial terms were not disclosed.



BT said the sale is part of the ongoing transformation of its Global unit as it sharpens its focus on delivering next-generation networking, cloud and security services to multinational organisations.



BT would retain a strong presence in France serving multinational businesses and organisations, including access points to its global network and a cyber security operations centre. BT and Computacenter also intend to enter into a partnership agreement in France, ensuring continuity for existing customers and future growth opportunities.



“With this agreement we are close to reaching another milestone in the execution of our strategy to make BT Global a more agile business focused on the growing requirements of our multinational customers. I believe this agreement will prove a key step forward for our customers, for our people and for BT. It also offers a positive future for our domestic customers and the people who support them,” said Bas Burger, CEO of Global, BT.



“This planned acquisition represents a small increase in our current revenues in France, which totalled €644.7m in 2019. The current coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of secure and reliable networks to our customers and this deal would significantly strengthen our existing French business in this growth area. It would bring our customer offering in France closer to the broader portfolio in our larger European markets, providing a strong foundation for our continued long-term growth,” said Mike Norris, CEO of Computacenter Group.



