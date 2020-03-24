Bouygues and Phoenix to operate 4,000 mobile towers in France

Blackstone-backed Phoenix Tower International and Bouygues Telecom will form a joint venture to develop approximately 4,000 newly constructed wireless towers over 12 years across France outside the Very Dense Area.



The companies said some of the sites will be deployed as part of Bouygues Telecom’s “New Deal Mobile” regulatory obligations of targeted mobile radio coverage improvements, accelerated mobile radio rollouts alongside transportation routes. With attractive size and coverage, the JV is very well positioned as an infrastructure operator of choice in the market.



“We are quite enthusiastic to partner with Bouygues Telecom on such an important and exciting project. We believe the French market is well positioned for significant wireless growth throughout the country as further 4G and 5G deployments are made over the coming years and we are proud of our participation in these deployments,” stated Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International.



“Phoenix’s landmark partnership with Bouygues Telecom is consistent with its position as the preferred partner for carriers worldwide,” said Jasvinder Khaira, a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone Tactical Opportunities. “Phoenix will continue to look for creative ways to support the coverage requirements of carriers and usher in the 5G technology revolution across Europe and the Americas.”



Phoenix currently owns and manages over 8,000 towers, 986 km of fiber and over 80,000 other wireless infrastructure and related sites throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, France, Jamaica, Argentina, Ecuador, and Bolivia.





