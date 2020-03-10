Aruba launches Passpoint-based Wi-Fi service for mobile operators

Aruba is launching a roaming service for mobile operators that will enable cellular subscribers to securely and automatically roam onto participating Aruba enterprise Wi-Fi networks.



Aruba Air Pass promises a seamless hand-off between cellular and Wi-Fi networks, without sacrificing security or quality of service.



For existing Aruba enterprise customers, the new Air Pass service will use existing enterprise Wi-Fi infrastructure as a cost-effective alternative to deploying indoor small cells or distributed antenna systems (DAS).





When used in conjunction with Aruba Air Slice, an Aruba technology that improves radio performance, telcos can extend their 5G footprint into the enterprise and enable seamless Wi-Fi calling and gigabit-class guaranteed performance.Aruba believes global telcos will support the service because the enterprise Wi-Fi network effectively becomes a seamless on-ramp and offload point for 5G services.“The combination of Aruba Air Pass with Aruba Air Slice gives telcos the ability to extend the reach of their 5G networks into the enterprise while economically improving the overall end user experience,” said Jeff Lipton, vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Devices that associate with an enterprise network using Aruba Air Pass may then use their Wi-Fi connections to access applications and services, such as making and receiving calls and text messages, based on their roles and permissions.”