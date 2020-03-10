Aruba Air Slice brings to app prioritization to Wi-Fi 6

Aruba introduced a unique Wi-Fi 6 technology designed to provide application prioritization with carrier-grade quality assurance.



Aruba Air Slice leverages the same OFDMA radio technology that powers the 4G LTE and 5G NR radios to dynamically allocate radio resources, such as time, frequency and spatial streams. The company says Aruba Air Slice guarantees performance for latency-sensitive applications such as AR/VR, Zoom and Slack, mobile gaming and real-time IoT applications.





The Air Slice technology is proprietary and builds on top of the Wi-Fi 6 specification. In addition to OFDMA, it leverages MU-MIMO and TWT (Target Wake Time) to allocate resources and extend cellular-grade SLAs and QoS to Wi-Fi connections.Aruba says Air Slice minimizes airtime contention and efficiently groups Wi-Fi 6 and non-Wi-Fi 6 client devices to guarantee bit rate, and provide bounded latency and jitter simultaneously. Air Slice is available exclusively on Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 access points via Aruba Central for management.