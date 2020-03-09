Arista announces OSFP Optical Line System for 400G

Arista Networks announced an optical line system in an OSFP (Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable) module form factor. The OSFP-LS line system was purposely conceived and designed for the support of 400G ZR digital coherent optics.



The Arista OSFP-LS collapses legacy optical line systems into an OSFP module which can be plugged into any Arista OSFP port, supporting up to 8 DWDM wavelengths with a single fiber pair, and delivering up to 3.2Tbps of DCI traffic over 100km.



Arista describes its OSFP-LS as a highly compact, low power and cost-effective solution for increasing bandwidth between data centers without the need for external optical line systems. Features also include automatic setup with no operator configuration required.



“The OSFP-LS is far easier to deploy than conventional external line systems that require their own power feed and control management software while consuming valuable rack space. Interconnecting two data center sites with DWDM becomes as simple as connecting two switch ports,” said Hacene Chaouch, Distinguished Engineer, Arista Networks.



The OSFP-LS is in testing and qualification now with availability in 2H 2020.





