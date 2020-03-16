American Tower names new CEO, CFO

American Tower Corporation named Tom Bartlett as its new CEO, replacing Jim Taiclet as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Bartlett has served as American Tower’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for over ten years, joining the company from Verizon Communications in April 2009 after a career there of more than 25 years.



Taiclet joined American Tower in 2001 as President and Chief Operating Officer and became its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman in 2003, succeeding company founder Steven Dodge. Taiclet will continue as executive Chairman until the Company’s 2020 annual meeting, after which point, Pamela Reeve, the company’s current lead independent director, will become non-executive Chair of the Board, subject to her re-election as a director at the annual meeting. Following his departure from American Tower, Mr. Taiclet, who currently serves on the Board of Lockheed Martin, will become its President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Marillyn Hewson.



Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It has been an incredible honor and privilege to work closely with Jim for more than ten years and I want to thank him for his tremendous leadership of our company. It’s an exciting time for American Tower. Not only are we well-positioned to capitalize on the continuing secular growth trends in mobile on a worldwide basis, but we also have a proven leadership team and dedicated employees throughout our markets to meet the needs of our diverse stakeholders. It’s an honor for me to lead a company that will play such an important role in the digital future.”



