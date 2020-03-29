Amdocs launches doxi HomeOS

Amdocs introduced a cloud-native home operating system (OS) to help service providers expand their home broadband beyond basic connectivity.
Amdocs' new doxi HomeOS uses AI capabilities to deliver key insights, simple voice commands and “touch free” care capabilities to consumers.
“Amdocs doxi HomeOS is the missing piece in the connected home ecosystem and the first in the industry to add an AI-powered management layer over home broadband services,” said Gil Rosen, general manager of amdocs:next. “doxi HomeOS can create new revenue opportunities and significantly lower the care costs that have risen due to the growing complexity of more connected devices in consumers’ homes. doxi HomeOS is relevant for all broadband providers ranging from incumbents looking to differentiate and grow services to CSPs rolling out 5G fixed wireless access to enhance home broadband connectivity. By enabling an end-to-end intelligent home service that meets customers’ expectations for an enhanced connected experience, doxi HomeOS is an important asset and differentiator for any and all service providers.”