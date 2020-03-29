Amdocs launches doxi HomeOS

Amdocs introduced a cloud-native home operating system (OS) to help service providers expand their home broadband beyond basic connectivity.



Amdocs' new doxi HomeOS uses AI capabilities to deliver key insights, simple voice commands and “touch free” care capabilities to consumers.









“The home broadband experience has become increasingly complex, fragmented and stymied by cybersecurity unknowns,” said Emma Mohr-McClune, GlobalData’s Service Director for Consumer Services, Platforms and Devices. “The average household simply isn’t up to the integration challenge, and to date service providers have been limited in their ability to help consumers address the many experience pain-points within the connected home. A solution like Amdocs doxi HomeOS could allow service providers the opportunity to carve out a new position for themselves in the smart home value chain, with a simple but smarter router solution that can act as both the experience guarantor and data caretaker for the home.”“Amdocs doxi HomeOS is the missing piece in the connected home ecosystem and the first in the industry to add an AI-powered management layer over home broadband services,” said Gil Rosen, general manager of amdocs:next. “doxi HomeOS can create new revenue opportunities and significantly lower the care costs that have risen due to the growing complexity of more connected devices in consumers’ homes. doxi HomeOS is relevant for all broadband providers ranging from incumbents looking to differentiate and grow services to CSPs rolling out 5G fixed wireless access to enhance home broadband connectivity. By enabling an end-to-end intelligent home service that meets customers’ expectations for an enhanced connected experience, doxi HomeOS is an important asset and differentiator for any and all service providers.”