ADVA announces optical Spectrum-as-a-Service

ADVA introduced Optical Spectrum-as-a-Service, a new approach that lets communication service providers (CSPs) sell fully-assured and differentiated optical spectrum services from their already deployed fiber networks.



The concept leverages ADVA's FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with its coherent optics, programmable flexgrid technology and intelligent network control to create frequency blocks that can be assigned to different customers.



“Today we’re introducing a new way for CSPs to tackle skyrocketing data demand and diminishing margins. Optical spectrum in fiber networks can now be sliced and offered as differentiated services to multiple end users. This gives CSPs a completely fresh business case and a brand new area for revenue growth,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “Our unique open line system is the key to realizing the full benefits of the spectrum-as-a-service approach. Its spectrum gateway functionality and advanced optical layer control empower CSPs to elastically allocate optical spectrum to services and deliver virtually unlimited capacity. What’s more, with optical spectrum services, CSPs can put their end customers in control like never before.”



“Up until now, CSPs have been unable to monetize the vast amounts of unused spectrum in their networks. But thanks to advances in coherent optics, programmable flexgrid technology and intelligent network control, spectrum as a service is now a real and affordable option. CSPs can use the approach to unleash the full value of their fiber assets,” commented Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. “Following multiple spectrum-as-a-service proof-of-concepts involving several partners and spanning different network domains, we're now removing the limits on fiber capacity for CSPs across the world. With this launch, we're unlocking the potential of today's fiber infrastructure and ushering in a new age of flexible, future-proof growth.”



https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20200312-adva-unlocks-network-potential-with-spectrum-as-a-service