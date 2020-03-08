ADVA launches pluggable, self-tuning SFP+ for access networks

ADVA launched its G.metro solution featuring small form-factor pluggable (SFP+) DWDM transceivers, a complete suite of compact filters, and in-service fiber and wavelength monitoring. The turnkey offering is aimed at mobile and enterprise networks.



The solution offers automatic wavelength tuning and can seamlessly integrate with ADVA and third-party infrastructure. Like other ADVA equipment, G.metro plugs are remotely monitored over a transparent channel independent of host equipment.



“Our G.metro solution with pluggable 10Gbit/s transceivers makes it straightforward to affordably and securely address fierce growth in data demand for metro access applications. Now, it couldn’t be easier to increase capacity without significant changes to existing hardware equipment,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “Our new self-tuning SFP+ has been engineered to meet the exact needs of businesses and service providers. It’s the result of close collaboration with major customers as well as ITU-T standardization, to which our team has been a key contributor.



https://www.adva.com/