AddOn debuts QSFP28-DD 2x100G transceiver

AddOn Networks introduced a QSFP28-DD 2x100G transceiver that consists of a new high-density CS connector and contains two 100G transceivers in one housing, enabling the subtending of two common 100G NRZ to the network.



AddOn's 2x100G transceiver is interoperable with existing 100G-CWDM4, 100G-LR4 and 100G-4WDM10 transceivers.



“At a time when new technologies such as 5G are driving greater traffic onto networks, it is vital that enterprises and data centers deliver high-quality, large-capacity connectivity to meet the needs of businesses and consumers,” said Patrick Beard, Chief Technology Officer at AddOn Networks. “Our newest transceiver enables network expansion at a multitude of levels while keeping expansion costs to a minimum – proving key to addressing the network demands of the future.”



Beard added: “Expansion of network infrastructure can be cost prohibitive but with our new QSFP28-DD 2X100G transceiver, we are able to meet the needs of those migrating to 400G, as well as organizations looking to achieve more capacity through their current setup. This flexibility is something that we pride ourselves on as a global leader in optical connectivity solutions – to enable consumers to receive the bandwidth and speeds that they expect without the need for operators to replace entire systems.”



http://awww.addonnetworks.com