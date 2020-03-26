A10 reaffirms Q1 guidance

A10 Networks reaffirmed its financial guidance for Q1:
- Revenue in the range of $51 million to $53 million
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 76% to 78%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $37.5 million to $38.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.7 million to $5 million
- Non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03 using approximately 81 million diluted shares
Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks, commented, “As an organization, protecting the health and safety of our employees and our global community is our top priority, and we are committed to take the necessary actions to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Thankfully, to date, we have not experienced any meaningful negative impact to our business or our supply chain, and we anticipate our first quarter financial results to be in line with the guidance provided in our fourth quarter earnings release. Our team is productively working, with the vast majority of employees doing so remotely. Amidst the global quarantine and shelter in place orders, networks across the globe are being stressed with unprecedented usage and increasing demand for bandwidth, underscoring the need for the critical communications infrastructure solutions we provide. We are taking the necessary steps to mitigate any potential disruption given the macro uncertainty and unprecedented nature of the current environment, while remaining focused on the significant opportunity in front of us.”
“We are reaffirming our first quarter outlook and remaining focused on internal initiatives to improve operational efficiency while executing on our key objectives,” Trivedi added.