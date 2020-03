Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 3GPP announced the following important changes to its work schedule.







Rel-16 Stage 3 freeze now June 2020 (shifted by 3 months)

Rel-16 ASN.1 and OpenAPI specification freeze will also be complete in June 2020 (stays as planned)

The Rel-17 timeline is shifted by 3 months: Rel-17 Stage 3 freeze September 2021; Rel-17 ASN.1 and OpenAPI specification freeze: December 2021.





In addition, the 3GPP leadership announced that the next Plenary meetings (TSG#88), scheduled for June 15-19, will be e-meetings. The three 3GPP Technical Specification Group (TSG) Chairs also confirmed that all meetings for May have been canceled.