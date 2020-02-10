ZenFi expands its C-RAN in New Jersey with 600 small cell nodes

ZenFi Networks, which operates a dense fiber network in the NY-NJ metro region, has expanded its C-RAN network with the deployment of over 600 turnkey small cell nodes in Northern New Jersey. In addition to deploying fronthaul fiber to each of these nodes, ZenFi Networks was selected by a major mobile network operator (MNO) to provide wireless siting and network edge colocation in support of the 5G network build out.







ZenFi Networks, which operates a high fiber count network across all five boroughs of the City of New York, completed its previously announced merger with Cross River Fiber, which operates high-capacity and latency-sensitive fiber optic backbone spans throughout New Jersey and New York. The deal will create a leading communications infrastructure provider in the New York and New Jersey metro areas with more than 700 route miles of fiber optic network, 130 on-net buildings, 49 colocation facilities and 1,700 outdoor wireless locations with more than 3,000 under contract. Financial terms were not disclosed. "We celebrate a new milestone as we formally merge two of the region’s most highly regarded communication infrastructure providers into one agile, innovative organization dedicated to delivering solutions to clients more efficiently,” comments Ray LaChance, CEO of ZenFi Networks. “This transaction enhances our network reach, deepens our product portfolio, and delivers a premier regional communications network infrastructure that is the foundation for 5G network deployments and tomorrow’s evolving network technology needs.”

ZenFi Networks has been deploying mobile network infrastructure throughout NYC for more than 5 years, leveraging its augmented capabilities from its 2018 merger with Cross River Fiber to deploy C-RAN-enabling infrastructure in Northern New Jersey.“The regional demand for wireless network infrastructure continues to explode,” comments ZenFi Networks’ Co-Founder and CEO, Ray LaChance. “Our customers benefit from our extensive New York City and New Jersey metro network that allows them to deploy their 4G and 5G capabilities. Now, as a strategic byproduct of this explosive growth, this highly dense, highly accessible network can be leveraged by others to provide value-added services.”