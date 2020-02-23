WWT and Dell develop/validate telco blueprints

World Wide Technology (WWT) and Dell Technologies are opening a new Center of Excellence to create replicable solution blueprints for the service provider industry.



The solution blueprints will be built on top of an optimized Dell Technologies infrastructure stack and be demonstrated in WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a testing and validation facility equipped with roughly $1 billion in hardware and software. The Center of Excellence will tap into WWT’s capabilities as a Dell Technologies’ Titanium Black Partner and launch with a focus on mobile edge computing (MEC), industry-specific IoT, telco cloud, data analytics and network function virtualization (NFV).



“As businesses continue to work at unparalleled speeds, organizations must identify ways to simplify and streamline their existing and new networks,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, vice president, Dell EMC Enterprise and Service Provider Strategy & Solutions. “This center of excellence brings together the best of Dell Technologies and WWT to rapidly deploy solutions at scale and reduce the complexity for service providers, allowing them to focus on their core business.”



“Service providers are focused on creating new revenue streams and decreasing their time to achieve that revenue,” said Joe Wojtal, CTO of WWT’s Global Service Provider organization. “The WWT/Dell COE will enable service providers to more easily consume the underlying infrastructure required to deploy new services allowing them to be more agile in creating those new services.”





