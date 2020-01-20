Windstream Wholesale to deliver wave capacity to Sparkle

Windstream Wholesale will provide wave connectivity to Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, connecting their U.S. IP network.



This connectivity from Sparkle’s PoP in El Paso will take place via the Equinix LA1 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Los Angeles, which is directly connected to the three other Equinix IBX data centers (LA2, LA3, LA4) in the Los Angeles area via low-latency dark fiber links. The Equinix LA1 IBX offers access to Equinix IBX data centers in 38 major markets globally through Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric. It also offers access to one of the fastest sub-marine cables to Japan.



Windstream Wholesale’s long-haul routes, including a planned Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas route, offer 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps Wavelength services.



“Our customer-tailored routes coupled with our unique domestic network density in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities make us an ideal provider for international carriers, content providers, fiber operators and others needing domestic diversity and redundancy,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president for wholesale sales at Windstream. “We are delighted to enable Sparkle to grow its customer base through our newly established presence in the Equinix LA1 data center.”



https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map



