VMware revenues rise 11% yoy

VMware reported revenue of $3.07 billion for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2020, an increase of 11% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $321 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $496 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $868 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, up 9%.



The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.59 billion, an increase of 14% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.



“VMware delivered over $10 billion in revenue for the first time in company history in fiscal 2020, along with continued double-digit topline growth,” commented Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware. “Our results demonstrate the power of our broad-based portfolio and a strategy that continues to resonate with our customers.”



“We signed a record number of enterprise agreements above $10 million in Q4, including a significant increase in the value of subscription and SaaS offerings in the top ten agreements,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “Subscription and SaaS revenue grew 52% year-over-year in the fourth quarter to $556 million and is expected to continue strong growth in fiscal 2021.”