Vertical Systems Group: 2019 U.S. Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD

CenturyLink and AT&T retain the top two rankings on Vertical Systems Group's newly published 2019 U.S. Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD.



Seven companies achieved a position on the 2019 U.S. Carrier Ethernet LEADERBOARD. The market leading companies are as follows (in rank order based on year-end 2019 retail port share): CenturyLink, AT&T, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, Comcast, Windstream and Cox. Service providers must have four percent (4%) or more of the U.S. Ethernet services market to qualify for a LEADERBOARD rank.



CenturyLink continues to hold first position on the U.S. Ethernet LEADERBOARD, followed by AT&T in second position.

Spectrum Enterprise moves up to the third position from fourth, surpassing Verizon.

Comcast had the highest year-over-year market share growth across the 2019 LEADERBOARD providers.

Four Incumbent Carriers (CenturyLink, AT&T, Verizon, Windstream) and three Cable MSOs (Spectrum Enterprise, Comcast, Cox) are represented on the 2019 LEADERBOARD.

Retail U.S. Ethernet installations increased 8.9% to more than 1.25 million customer ports.

Price compression, particularly for high speed services, continues to limit Ethernet revenue growth.

Ethernet is the WAN underlay of choice for Carrier Managed SD-WAN solutions requiring secure, dedicated high speed connectivity.

Active fiber build-outs across the U.S. are enabling Ethernet footprint expansions to serve a broader base of mid-market customers.

Ethernet service enhancements are providing customers with improved performance, faster installations, and more flexible network configurations.

Six companies attained a 2019 Challenge Tier citation (in alphabetical order): Altice USA, Cogent, Frontier, GTT, Sprint and Zayo. The Challenge Tier includes providers with between 1% and 4% share of the U.S. retail Ethernet market."The base of U.S. Ethernet ports increased by 8.9 percent in 2019, buoyed by healthy demand for higher speed access to cloud, Internet and VPN services," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. "During the past year, Ethernet providers focused on better monetizing service features to expand their existing business, while introducing streamlined offers to target the needs of the SMB market."