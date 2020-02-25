Verizon picks Fujitsu or CPRI, eCPRI and Ethernet Multiplexing Fronthaul

Verizon selected Fujitsu Network Communications as a preferred supplier of CPRI, eCPRI and Ethernet multiplexing fronthaul technology.



In partnership with HFR Networks, Inc. , the Fujitsu solution works across Verizon’s existing network infrastructure to reduce deployment and operational costs while simultaneously supporting 4G LTE and 5G services.



The Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) solution provided by Fujitsu and HFR Networks facilitates a more efficient and lower cost centralized (CRAN) Hubbing of 4G/LTE CPRI traffic using standards based RoE (Radio Over Ethernet) along with eCPRI and Ethernet services.



“Fujitsu is a proven supplier of Smart xHaul transport solutions to Verizon, and we share a history of innovation and success,” said Paul Havala, head of the optical business unit at Fujitsu Network Communications. “Our open Ethernet Fronthaul solution provides Verizon with a reduced total cost of ownership and contributes to a smooth evolution to 5G.”



https://www.fujitsu.com/us/about/resources/news/press-releases/2020/fnc-20200225.html





Fujitsu Network Communications is expanding its Smart xHaul transport solution for 5G transport networks in collaboration with HFR Networks and Volta Networks.The solution enables 5G transport networks to leverage legacy 4G Centralized Radio Access Network (C-RAN) fiber transport and cell sites using an open, disaggregated, pay-as-you-go architecture.The Fujitsu Smart xHaul solution consists of several key elements:-- now includes new intelligent fronthaul platforms for centralized and cloud-based RAN architectures leveraging next-generation Packet RAN access technology by HFR Networks. The M6424 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) aggregation and transport switch series supports interfaces for CPRI, eCPRI and Ethernet services. This temperature-hardened, one rack unit solution supports 24x multi-rate client ports at up to 25G operation for 4G, 5G and Ethernet service coexistence, along with 4x 100GbE network ports offering multiple topologies. With high-precision timing, TSN offers synchronization to the cell site remote radio, while maintaining low latency variation for aggregated 4G and 5G traffic by preempting Ethernet and Internet services. In addition, the M6424-R O-RAN compliant Fronthaul Gateway platform includes a PHY-LOW networking interface that significantly improves bandwidth efficiency and enables multi-vendor interoperability between legacy and new base station equipment. With this solution, a 5G overlay is not needed on existing 4G transport networks, helping to reduce total costs and speed time to market of lucrative new 5G services.-- a cloud-based control plane architecture provided by Volta Networks is integral to the new Smart xHaul solution. The virtual routing engine in the cloud combined with agent software on the 1FINITY S100 Switch platform, enables service providers to realize full routing capabilities optimized to their specific application without the limitations and excessive cost structures of legacy, monolithic routers and transport elements. Disaggregating the control and user planes allow scale out via linear resource scaling versus scaling up to a limit with integrated control and user planes. As a result, the solution provides pay-as-you-go efficient scaling to address initial migration from 4G to 5G, as well as diverse 5G multiservice operation using network slicing, for greater intelligence, scalability and cost-efficiency without network overlays.-- Fujitsu enables network slicing operation via its 1FINITY S100 transport switches for midhaul and backhaul transport, providing enhanced network slicing and cloud control segment routing to reduce operational complexity, increase scalability and deliver better infrastructure utilization versus traditional routers.