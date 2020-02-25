Verizon hits 4.2 Gbps over 5G mmWave with 8-channel carrier aggregation

Verizon demonstrated speeds up to 4.2 Gbps over its live 5G network.



The trial, which took place using a commercial network cell site in Texas, aggregated 800 MHz of 28 GHz band spectrum using Samsung Network’s 5G NR 28 Ghz Access Unit, which has been commercially deployed by Verizon. Motorola Mobility and Qualcomm were also key technology providers.



“We’re continuing to expand our 5G Ultra Wideband network, built to enable unique and transformational experiences for our customers,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon. “We are only beginning to scratch the surface of what 5G can do, demonstrated by this latest milestone.



“We continue to innovate and introduce advanced technologies on our 5G network that will help us reach never-before seen mobile capabilities and create new and exciting use cases across the consumer and enterprise landscape. Using 5G carrier aggregation, we are able to achieve unprecedented mobile speeds and bring the massive bandwidth available with mmWave spectrum to life,” said Koeppe.



The companies said eight channel carrier aggregation using mmWave will be widely available on the 5G network in 2020.





