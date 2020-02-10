Vantage Data Centers launch $2 billion European expansion strategy

Vantage Data Centers has launched a $2 billion expansion into Europe with the aim of establishing itself in the hyperscale market.



As part of its expansion strategy, Vantage has acquired Etix Everywhere, which has 50MW of built data center capacity across its footprint and is building a 55MW hyperscale data center campus in Frankfurt, Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. In conjunction with the Etix acquisition, Antoine Boniface, former CEO of Etix, has joined the Vantage executive team to serve as president, Europe.



Berlin: 64MW campus on 13 acres (5 hectares)

Milan: 32MW campus on 17 acres (7 hectares)

Warsaw: 64MW campus 12 acres (5 hectares)

Zurich: 40MW campus on 7 acres (3 hectares)





Vantage opened new facilities in Northern Virginia, Santa Clara, California, and Quebec City, in addition to its expansion in Montreal. The company also purchased land outside of Phoenix in Goodyear, Arizona, where it is developing the company’s largest campus to date.



“Our growth in 2019 was extraordinary, fulfilling the goals we set early in the year,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. “Not only did we expand outside of the U.S. for the first time, we also opened three new facilities and entered four new markets. This tremendous growth has been fueled by demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises and powered by an innovative funding strategy.”



In addition, Vantage Europe has secured land and is planning to develop hyperscale data center campuses in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich. Vantage said intends to invest USD $2 billion in its planned European expansion, including more than USD $800 million in new equity capital provided by Vantage's current investors and a new commitment from Digital Colony Partners."As data center demand from our customer base continues to rapidly increase worldwide, Vantage is embarking upon its largest expansion ever into Europe through the development of five strategic markets," said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage. "The acquisition of Etix accelerates our expansion to Frankfurt, Europe's highest growth hyperscale market. We are very excited to welcome Antoine and his team to lead our European business."Inclusive of this European expansion, Vantage will operate hyperscale data center campuses in 11 markets globally.