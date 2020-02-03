USVP closes $340M Eearly-stage venture capital fund

U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm, announced the closing of USVP XII, a $340M fund.



USVP said its strategy is to be the lead Series A investor in companies based in the U.S. or Israel in four core sectors: cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer and healthcare—including the emerging digital health sector.



USVP XII follows USVP XI, a successful $300M fund that is now fully invested.



“With USVP XII, we are pleased to continue building on our extensive track record of successful early-stage VC investing,” said Rick Lewis, General Partner. “In addition to a multi-decade track record of success, USVP has demonstrated exceptionally strong performance in recent years. In the last three years, USVP portfolio company exits have generated $933M in proceeds to USVP funds. Over the past decade, USVP has distributed over $2B to our investors. And 2019 was the eighth consecutive year that USVP distributions to limited partners exceeded called capital.”





