U.S. Cellular awards 5G contract to Samsung

U.S. Cellular awarded a contract for 5G and 4G LTE network solutions to Samsung Electronics. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“We are excited at the prospect of working with Samsung to extend groundbreaking 4G LTE and 5G technology to our customers, expanding what is possible in consumer experiences and business applications,” said Mike Irizarry, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Cellular.



“We look forward to this new collaboration with U.S. Cellular, a key provider of mobile services to millions of customers across the U.S.,” said Mark Louison, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America. “As our latest network solutions become a larger part of the U.S. market, we are excited to advance Samsung’s 5G innovation and leadership, and continue our journey in delivering new communications technologies, including 4G LTE and 5G.”