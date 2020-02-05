Twilio reports Q4 sales of $331M, up 62% yoy

Twilio posted Q4 2019 total revenue of $331.2 million, up 62% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and 12% sequentially from the third quarter of 2019. Total revenue includes revenue from Twilio SendGrid starting on February 1, 2019 (the date of acquisition). Base revenue was $306.6 million, up 65% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and 11% sequentially from the third quarter of 2019.



GAAP loss from operations of $93.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $44.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.



Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights





Entered into new or expanded relationships with organizations including PayPal, Southwest, Blablacar and Rappi.

More than 179,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2019, compared to 64,286 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2018. Active Customer Accounts in the current period include the contribution from Twilio SendGrid customer accounts.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 124% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 147% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Twilio SendGrid results do not impact the calculation of this metric in either period.

2,905 employees as of December 31, 2019.