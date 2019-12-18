Telia deploys SD-WAN in Norway with Nokia

Telia is partnering with Nokia’s Nuage Networks to launch SD-WAN services in Norway.



Telia has a global common SD-WAN platform deployed on three continents that is based on Nokia Nuag.



"We are happy to announce the start of the new generation datacom services in the enterprise market," says Jon Christian Hillestad, Head of Enterprise in Telia Norway. "This solution represents a whole new way of producing datacom services, that gives opportunities regarding services, operation and functionality for our customers. It will also utilize our 5G network that we are starting to roll out."



Sunil Khandekar, CEO for Nokia’s Nuage Networks, said: “We’re extremely pleased that Telia is building on our successful collaboration in Finland and is now offering SD-WAN services based on our next generation solution in Norway. Our SD-WAN 2.0 technology will provide Telia with a powerful platform for offering advanced digital services to support cloud connectivity and automation. Telia’s SD-WAN services will be fundamental to the digital transformation of its Enterprise customers in the Norwegian market.”









Nuage Networks saw a lot of traction for SD-WAN in 2019 with their engagement with service providers in all three tiers across the globe. Sunil Khandekar, CEO of Nuage Networks, shares three predictions for SD-WAN and what we can expect to see in 2020.



