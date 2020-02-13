Telefónica ‘O2’ UK picks Mavenir Virtualized IMS

Telefónica UK is deploying Mavenir’s virtualized IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi in their nationwide Data Centers Infrastructure, which is based on the Telefónica Group blueprint for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture.



Mavenir said the rollout will support mobile services for more than 8 million customer connections. The NFV environment will include automation, life cycle Management and Orchestration capabilities from the Telefónica UNICA platform. The Mavenir advanced vIMS solution will enable automation from day one and will support existing voice digital services as well as the launch of new services.



“Telefónica’s UNICA NFV initiative will leverage the benefits of cloud-native software applications and enhanced automation paving the way to future Next Generation architecture,” said Jorge Ribeiro, Head of Core and IT Infrastructure at Telefónica UK. “It is an important step for our Core transformation, and we are looking forward to going through this journey with Mavenir, a partner chosen for their advanced technology and innovation in NFV.”