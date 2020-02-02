Telefónica forms new chief digital consumer office

Telefónica has formed a new Chief Digital Consumer Office (CDCO) to be led by Chema Alonso, who until now was responsible for Telefónica's data strategy and cognitive intelligence project.
The unit's main objectives will be to transform and accelerate product and services sales processes and customer relations by making them more digital, faster and simpler. The unit will also be responsible for driving innovation at all levels within the company.
