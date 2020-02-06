T-Mobile US posts its strongest quarterly and yearly financials to date

T-Mobile US reported 1.9 million total net customer additions for the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing its total customer count to 86.0 million, and marking the 27th straight quarter in which T-Mobile generated more than 1 million total net customer additions. For full-year 2019, total net customer additions were 7.0 million.



Total service revenues increased 6% to a record-high of $8.7 billion in Q4 2019 and 6% to a record-high of $34.0 billion in full-year 2019. These results represent the best quarterly and full-year performance for the company.



“T-Mobile continues to deliver incredible results quarter after quarter! In Q4 we set new financial records across the board and recorded our 27th consecutive quarter with over 1 million total net customer additions,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We achieved these spectacular results all while launching the first and only nationwide 5G network, announcing Un-carrier 1.0 for New T-Mobile, and delivering a compelling and fact-based argument in court to support our pending merger. Our results continue to show that the Un-carrier strategy works, and it delivers for both customers and shareholders. I couldn’t be more confident and excited about our future and We Won’t Stop!”



Branded postpaid phone Average Revenue per User (ARPU) decreased 1.1% to $45.79 in Q4 2019 and decreased 0.8% to $46.04 in full-year 2019.

Branded prepaid ARPU was essentially flat at $38.54 in Q4 2019 and down 1.5% to $37.95 in full-year 2019.

In December 2019, T-Mobile launched its nationwide 5G network, including prepaid 5G with Metro by T-Mobile, covering more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities and towns across the United States with 5G.

At the end of Q4 2019, T-Mobile owned a nationwide average of 31 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum.

As of December 31, 2019, T-Mobile had cleared 275 million POPs and the company expects to clear the remaining 600 MHz POPs in 2020.

T-Mobile continues its deployment of 4G LTE on 600 MHz spectrum, using 5G-ready equipment, with 1.5 million square miles already lit up, covering 248 million POPs in nearly 8,900 cities and towns in 49 states and Puerto Rico.