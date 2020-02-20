SS8 brings its Lawful Intelligence platform to AWS

SS8 Networks announced the first Lawful Intelligence platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The company said it deployed its platform on AWS to provide law enforcement agencies with flexibility and scalability. The SS8 platforms on AWS is a bridge between LTE networks and lawful intercept applications.



“Our customers have asked for an easier way to implement the SS8 Lawful Intelligence offerings, and with Amazon Web Services we are able to quickly deploy our solutions for global service providers and law enforcement agencies,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer. “We are leading with technology to facilitate implementation ease and accessibility of our 5G and IoT platforms, as well as managing the data for Investigative Analysts to help save lives.”





