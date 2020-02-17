SpaceX deploys 60 more Starlink satellites, booster misses landing

SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites, bringing in orbit to 240.





The launch used a Falcon 9 first stage that had previously flown the CRS-17 mission in May 2019, the CRS-18 mission in July 2019, and the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 mission in December 2019.



However, this time the Falcon 9 booster missed the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.