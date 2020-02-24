Sierra Wireless samples 5G embedded modules

Sierra Wireless announced an expanded portfolio of mobile broadband embedded modules for mobile computing, routers, gateways, industrial automation, and new IoT applications, such as robotics, drones and private networks.



EM/MC7411 – M.2 form factor and mPCIe Minicard LTE Cat-7 supporting all North American carriers, CBRS and FirstNet™

EM/MC7421 - M.2 form factor and mPCIe Minicard LTE Cat-7 supporting Europe and Asia-PAC carriers and Private LTE networks

EM/MC7431 M.2 form factor and mPCIe Minicard LTE Cat-7 supporting all Japan carriers and Private LTE networks

Sierra Wireless’ 5G EM919x and 4G LTE Cat-20 EM769x embedded modules are sampling now to OEMs and system integrators requiring secure connectivity and the highest possible speeds to deploy cellular on their mobile computing, networking and IoT platforms worldwide. Built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, the new EM919x standards-based M.2 modules support 5G NR mmWave, 5G NR sub-6 GHz and LTE technologies globally, as defined by the 3GPP Release 15 standard.Sierra Wireless is also refreshing its 4G LTE products based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X16 LTE modem, which will allow customers to more cost-effectively utilize all the available high-speed 4G network bands, including those for CBRS in the U.S. and Private LTE applications. All devices are compatible with current Sierra Wireless EM/MC devices, with no changes required to the host design to speed time to market. The new EM/MC74x1 Cat-7 modules are a secure and cost-effective alternative to existing Sierra Wireless EM/MC745x Cat-6 modules. The devices are capable of 150Mb/s uplink, onboard image switching and secure boot. The portfolio includes: