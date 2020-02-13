Sierra Wireless reported Q4 2019 revenue of $174.3 million, down 13.5% year-over-year, a GAAP loss of $0.30 per share, and a Non-GAAP loss of $0.08 per share.
Recurring and other services revenue was 15.2% of quarterly revenue compared to 11.6% in 2018. Revenue from IoT Solutions was $90.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5.0%, compared to $95.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to lower Integrated IoT solutions module revenue, partially offset by stronger recurring and other services revenue.
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Sierra Wireless posts revenue of $174 million, down 13.5%
