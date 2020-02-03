SCHOTT and WaveOptics partner on AR waveguides

WaveOptics, a leading designer and manufacturer of waveguides for AR wearables, will base its next-generation waveguide technology initially with its Katana design, exclusively on SCHOTT's RealView product line of high-index glass wafers with 1.8 RI.



“In this partnership, we are enhancing WaveOptics’ superior device properties by the outstanding performance of our SCHOTT RealView wafers,” said Dr. Ruediger Sprengard, Head of Augmented Reality at SCHOTT. “We’re proud to contribute to pave the way towards AR for customers.”